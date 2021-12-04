DOGEDI: A Token From A Galaxy Far Far Away
A token combining security, simplicity, a strategic buyback function with pop imagery, NFT, FACEBOOK METAVERSE and charity: DOGEDI is all this, and much more.UNITED STATES, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is DOGEDI?
Dogedi is the first token inspired by the Star Wars universe. The idea is undoubtedly a winning one to stand out among the many memecoins that are born every day. In fact, the idea of taking the iconic Doge and making him a Jedi master will certainly not go unnoticed. The graphic impact of the entire project is studied in detail and captivating, impossible to ignore.
Talking about security, which is known to be a focal point in choosing a token to invest in, the team is definitely working on this. Despite being a newborn project, it already has a KYC audit verified by Solidproof, the contract is deployed and verified on BSC and also audited by tech audit.
Tokenomics is simple and powerful: BNB REWARDS with autoclaim features (this means you have to hold DOGEDI to get BNB every hour), AUTOBOOST (which they called, of course, DEATHSTAR PROTOCOL) and a strategic buyback function, which includes a repurchase fee of 6%. In addition to this, the project includes periodic BURNs that will help increase the value of the token.
The Team currently consists of 12 people, all professionals in their areas of expertise (development, graphics, illustrators, SEO, videomakers, etc.), and all are responsible for successful launches, such as that of DOGECOLA. At the moment for obvious security reasons their data have not been disclosed (but it is not excluded that they will do so in the future) but they are regularly deposited with Solidproof for certification, and this protects them from any scam attempts.
But what does the Dogedi team have in store for the future?
To begin with, the technical department is working on a series of implementations related to the world of NFTs. This will ensure that their NFT marketplace will soon have full integration into the DOGEDI CARD GAME.
The team has not yet provided full details, but there will soon be a trailer that will cover the card game right after the private sale, which should reveal more information for those curious. The only things that, for now, are known, are that it will be integrated into the new FACEBOOK METAVERSE (marketplace for cards but also battles between players in virtual arenas with VR) and that it will be an NFT collectible card game, with which the collectors can challenge each other and which will have different levels of power and skill depending on when the card is purchased. Of course it will be possible to buy the cards only with DOGEDI.
In addition to the interesting card game project, Dogedi will also deal with charity. As animal lovers, they plan a series of initiatives in which the community will actively participate (with surveys and other activities) to support associations that deal with saving and relocating abandoned animals, which as we know have increased during the Covid 19 epidemic exponentially.
How to buy DOGEDI?
Dogedi can be purchased in 3 phases:
- WWW.DOGEDI.COM
EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE SALE (IT'S OVER)
In order to have the chance to be whitelisted and participate in the exclusive PRIVATE SALE which will take place on our website on November 27, 2021, and where it will be possible to buy the DOGEDI token at the best price ever, users must connect to the page https://dogedi.com/privatesale/ click on the "PARTICIPATE" button and try to complete ALL the tasks indicated, remembering to enter the amount of BNB they want to buy and the wallet, of course.
To avoid "whale" purchases, each wallet can purchase a maximum of 2 BNB.
- PRESALE ON PINKSALE
29th OF NOVEMBER (IT'S OVER)
DOGEDI has reached the hardcap goal of 500 BNB in just over 24 hours, and now there’s only one way to buy DOGEDI, to wait for the public launch
- PUBLIC LAUNCH ON PANCAKESWAP: SOON
LINKS AND SOCIAL MEDIA
WEBSITE: https://dogedi.com/
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/dogeditokenofficial
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/DogediToken
