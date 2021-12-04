Submit Release
Update on November 21 officer-involved shooting in Appanoose County

December 3, 2021

Centerville, Iowa - Following the investigation into the November 21 officer-involved shooting in rural Appanoose County, the Division of Criminal Investigation provided all investigative findings to the Iowa Office of the Attorney General for review and determination. 

After a review of the investigative findings and legal precedents, the actions of Centerville Police Officer Jacob Downs, Centerville Police Officer Graffe Holmes, and Appanoose County Deputy Gary “Allen” Buckallew were found to be legally justified. The attached letter of determination details the circumstance of the November 21 encounter, the actions of the officers, and the applicable legal standard.

No additional information will be released by the Division of Criminal Investigation. 

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

