Update on November 21 officer-involved shooting in Appanoose County
December 3, 2021
Centerville, Iowa - Following the investigation into the November 21 officer-involved shooting in rural Appanoose County, the Division of Criminal Investigation provided all investigative findings to the Iowa Office of the Attorney General for review and determination.
After a review of the investigative findings and legal precedents, the actions of Centerville Police Officer Jacob Downs, Centerville Police Officer Graffe Holmes, and Appanoose County Deputy Gary “Allen” Buckallew were found to be legally justified. The attached letter of determination details the circumstance of the November 21 encounter, the actions of the officers, and the applicable legal standard.
No additional information will be released by the Division of Criminal Investigation.
