Williston / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A104382

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 11/28/2021 at 2149 HRS

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5 S Main Street: Apt 1, Jericho

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Violations Of Conditions Of Release

ACCUSED: Craig Lang

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a citizen assist in the town of Jericho, Vermont. Through investigation it was revealed that Craig Lang had committed the offense of domestic assault and violation of conditions. Lang was lodged at Northwest State and is being held without bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2021 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

Vermont State Police

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov