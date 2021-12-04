Submit Release
News Search

There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,901 in the last 365 days.

Williston / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A104382

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mihaljevic                             

STATION: Williston                     

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/28/2021 at 2149 HRS

INCIDENT LOCATION: 5 S Main Street: Apt 1, Jericho

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Violations Of Conditions Of Release

 

ACCUSED: Craig Lang                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a citizen  assist in the town of Jericho, Vermont. Through investigation it was revealed that Craig Lang had committed the offense of domestic assault and violation of conditions. Lang was lodged at Northwest State and is being held without bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2021 at 0815 hours            

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic 

Vermont State Police

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111

blaz.mihaljevic@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Williston / Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.