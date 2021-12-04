Williston / Domestic Assault
CASE#: 21A104382
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 11/28/2021 at 2149 HRS
INCIDENT LOCATION: 5 S Main Street: Apt 1, Jericho
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Violations Of Conditions Of Release
ACCUSED: Craig Lang
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a citizen assist in the town of Jericho, Vermont. Through investigation it was revealed that Craig Lang had committed the offense of domestic assault and violation of conditions. Lang was lodged at Northwest State and is being held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/03/2021 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
Vermont State Police
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111