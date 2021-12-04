Submit Release
News Search

There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,901 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3500 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, November 5, 2021, in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:58 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to local hospital for treatment of their injuries, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 26 year-old Anthony Depetris, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Friday, December 3, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 24 year-old Georgio Hyles, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3500 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.