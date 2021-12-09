DAYLIGHT BREAKS GROUND ON NEW GRAND PRAIRIE FACILITY

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daylight Transport will celebrate the groundbreaking for a new LEED Certified building in Grand Prairie on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. The new facility will be constructed on 19 acres on Jelmak Avenue just west of Hardrock Road and will include a 50,000-square-foot, 77-door dock and 20,000 square feet of office space.

“Daylight Transport expanded from California to Texas in 2016 and was welcomed by the City of Grand Prairie and overwhelmingly by the state of Texas. As a result of the partnership between Daylight Transport and Grand Prairie, our business has blossomed, and our job creation growth has doubled each year,” Greg Steele, Executive Vice President for Daylight Transport said. “We are making this long-term investment and commitment to Grand Prairie and its families.”

As Grand Prairie’s first LEED-certified company, good stewardship of the environment is an important company goal, according to Daylight executives. Daylight will create its own solar energy at the new Grand Prairie facility. They also strive to be a loyal community partner and to give back whenever possible.

“The City of Grand Prairie is pleased that Daylight has chosen to expand their North Texas facility in Grand Prairie,” Mayor Ron Jensen said. “Daylight’s operations are essential to our nation’s economy and we welcome the jobs they bring to Grand Prairie.”

Daylight Transport is one of the nation’s leading less-than-load (LTL) carriers allowing multiple shippers’ freight on the same truck. Founded in 1977 when cross-country transit times averaged 7 to 15 days, Daylight Transport reduced cross-country transit times to as fast as two days coast to coast.