Submit Release
News Search

There were 651 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,041 in the last 365 days.

DAYLIGHT BREAKS GROUND ON NEW GRAND PRAIRIE FACILITY

Daylight Transport Logo

Shovels used for ground breaking event

Image of Daylight Transport's Service Center

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daylight Transport will celebrate the groundbreaking for a new LEED Certified building in Grand Prairie on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. The new facility will be constructed on 19 acres on Jelmak Avenue just west of Hardrock Road and will include a 50,000-square-foot, 77-door dock and 20,000 square feet of office space.

“Daylight Transport expanded from California to Texas in 2016 and was welcomed by the City of Grand Prairie and overwhelmingly by the state of Texas. As a result of the partnership between Daylight Transport and Grand Prairie, our business has blossomed, and our job creation growth has doubled each year,” Greg Steele, Executive Vice President for Daylight Transport said. “We are making this long-term investment and commitment to Grand Prairie and its families.”

As Grand Prairie’s first LEED-certified company, good stewardship of the environment is an important company goal, according to Daylight executives. Daylight will create its own solar energy at the new Grand Prairie facility. They also strive to be a loyal community partner and to give back whenever possible.

“The City of Grand Prairie is pleased that Daylight has chosen to expand their North Texas facility in Grand Prairie,” Mayor Ron Jensen said. “Daylight’s operations are essential to our nation’s economy and we welcome the jobs they bring to Grand Prairie.”

Daylight Transport is one of the nation’s leading less-than-load (LTL) carriers allowing multiple shippers’ freight on the same truck. Founded in 1977 when cross-country transit times averaged 7 to 15 days, Daylight Transport reduced cross-country transit times to as fast as two days coast to coast.

Patrick Malberg
Daylight Transport
+1 951-490-7866
email us here

You just read:

DAYLIGHT BREAKS GROUND ON NEW GRAND PRAIRIE FACILITY

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.