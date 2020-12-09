Daylight Transport Awarded the #1 Overall LTL Carrier by Mastio & Company

Mastio performs the LTL industry's most comprehensive and trusted study with the #1 overall carrier being the highest honor a carrier can receive.

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daylight Transport has risen to the top of the US Domestic LTL marketplace to earn the award for #1 Overall LTL Carrier award based upon the 2020 Mastio survey. Mastio performs the LTL industry's most comprehensive and trusted study with the #1 overall carrier being the highest honor a carrier can receive.

Daylight Transport was shown to be an industry leader and delivered in the areas customers value the most such as shipments delivered with no damages, shipments picked up when promised, shipments delivered on time, and overall trustworthiness.

MASTIO publishes the annual LTL Carrier Customer Value & Loyalty Study during the 4th quarter of each year. Mastio has been publishing the LTL Study on an annual basis since 2005. This study identifies and quantifies the perceptions and needs of shippers who utilize LTL Carriers in the U.S. The annual study findings are based on interviews with over 1,500 major shippers providing thousands of total observations. “…Based on the data from shippers, the entire team at Daylight Transport works very hard to provide the highest level of service in every interaction. By working this hard for the customer, they have been rewarded with the Mastio Quality Award” said Kevin Huntsman, Senior Vice President of Mastio & Company.

Daylight Transport is proud of earning the top overall carrier award during a year with many trials. Daylight Transport employees have worked hard to maintain the same excellent service customers expect despite the many challenges encountered. This high honor is a testament to all of Daylight Transport employees and their tireless work – a sentiment highlighted by Executive Vice President, Greg Steele “The validation that Mastio provides is great. I am most proud of our people’s unsolicited willingness to be nimble, agile, and innovative this year. The Daylight Team’s adaptability provides a very promising future for the business and our loyal customers.”

About Daylight Transport

Daylight Transport is an American success story. Founded in 1977, when cross-country transit times averaged 7 to 15 days. Through innovations like two-driver sleeper teams, Daylight Transport reduced cross country transit times to as fast as 2 days, coast to coast. Daylight Transport has grown steadily over the past four decades and is now one of the nation’s leading LTL carriers.

For more information, or if you would like to experience the Daylight Difference please visit https://www.dylt.com/ or call at 1-800-468-9999.