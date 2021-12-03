Meeting Notice: Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners Meeting Scheduled for Dec. 9

December 3, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners will meet on Thursday, December 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S Truman Parkway, Annapolis. Agenda items include general board business.

For more information, please contact the board’s Executive Director Vanessa Orlando at (410) 841-5862 or vanessa.orlando@maryland.gov.

# # #

