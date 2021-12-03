Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Maria Alba-Quesada to the Council for Early Grade Success

ALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Maria Alba-Quesada to the Council for Early Grade Success.

Maria Alba-Quesada

Alba-Quesada, of Homestead, is Principal of South Point Scholars Academy. Previously, she was principal, vice principal, a 4th grade teacher and a paraprofessional at Miami Community Charter School. Alba-Quesada earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Barry University and master’s degree in leadership of education organizations from American InterContinental University.

