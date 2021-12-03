MEMO:Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former U.S. Congresswoman Carrie Meek

TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Chair of County Commission, Miami-Dade County

Francis Suarez, Mayor, Miami

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: December 3, 2021

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former U.S. Congresswoman Carrie Meek

On Sunday, November 28, 2021, former U.S. Congresswoman Carrie Meek passed away. Meek represented part of Dade County in the Florida House of Representatives from 1979 until 1982. She served on various committees during her time in the Florida House, including as Chair of the Planning & Programs Committee and Vice Chair of the Higher Education Committee. In 1982 she became the first black woman to be elected to the Florida Senate and served District 36 until 1992. In 1992 she was one of the first black Floridians elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She spent 10 years in Congress, most notably advocating for her Hatian constituents and securing aid for recovery after Hurricane Andrew. Meek will be remembered for her devotion to the communities she served.

To honor the memory of former U.S. Congresswoman Carrie Meek and her service to our state and country, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in Miami, Florida, the City Hall of Miami, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

