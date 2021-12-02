The Supreme Court today affirms the death sentence in People v. Gonzalez for the 2006 murder in Long Beach of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy. In the process, it takes a swipe at U.S. Supreme Court pronouncements on the right to confrontation.
Supreme Court affirms death penalty for murder of sheriff's deputy, criticizing lack of clarity in SCOTUS case law
