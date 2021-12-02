Submit Release
News Search

There were 509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,909 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court affirms death penalty for murder of sheriff’s deputy, criticizing lack of clarity in SCOTUS case law

The Supreme Court today affirms the death sentence in People v. Gonzalez for the 2006 murder in Long Beach of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy.  In the process, it takes a swipe at U.S. Supreme Court pronouncements on the right to confrontation.

You just read:

Supreme Court affirms death penalty for murder of sheriff’s deputy, criticizing lack of clarity in SCOTUS case law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.