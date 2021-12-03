FDLE Tallahassee ESD K-9 is sniffing for crime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement introduced Rocket, Tallahassee’s first Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) canine, at a media availability today at FDLE Tallahassee. Rocket can search for hidden devices in cases where suspects try to conceal their crimes by hiding storage devices. His handler is FDLE Tallahassee Special Agent Aida Limongi. Rocket is being used to sniff out anything that can digitally store information like USB drives, hidden cameras, computers, tablets, thumb drives, cell phones, micro SD cards and SIM cards. Rocket received specialized training by Jordan Detection K-9 and has been on the job since November 15. FDLE Assistant Special Agent in Charge Keith Wilmer said, “As technology gets smaller and smaller, we’ve seen the need increase for an ESD K-9, not only at FDLE but among our law enforcement partners, and Rocket is available for use by other agencies at their request.” Rocket is a 1-year-old lab donated by Operation Underground Railroad. Rocket is the only ESD canine in the Tallahassee region and has already been called to assist other agencies. He was one of eight K-9s in his training class and will be recertified annually. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001