CROWN WEALTH STRATEGIES EXPANDS TO OREGON, WELCOMING KRIS PREBLE
Crown Wealth Strategies is thrilled to welcome Financial Adviser Kristoffer C. Preble, as it grows its unique planning practice to new cities.
He’s constantly learning and developing his skills as a financial professional, but he also knows our work is about people. He truly cares about his clients and wants to see them succeed.”EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies is thrilled to welcome Financial Adviser Kristoffer C. Preble, as it grows its unique planning practice to new cities. Kris recently joined Crown Wealth Strategies from his office in Portland, Oregon, enhancing the resources of the wealth strategies and solutions firm and allowing it to provide personal service to more clients in the northwest.
Crown Wealth Strategies is a national planning firm known for its personal touch and all-inclusive wealth solutions. The practice serves affluent families and business owners across the nation, providing business planning, personal financial planning, retirement planning, estate planning, and other financial services. Mr. Preble supports Crown’s mission to provide holistic service through his individualized approach and detailed planning process. He develops strong relationships with clients and positions their values at the core of every recommendation and strategy, so that together, they can create actionable plans for meaningful success.
“Kris brings incredible value to our clients and team,” said Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, founder and principal adviser at Crown Wealth Strategies. “He’s constantly learning and developing his skills as a financial professional, but he also knows our work is about people. He truly cares about his clients and wants to see them succeed.”
Mr. Preble is a Financial Adviser with Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser, and has been an agent with New York Life since 2011 and is associated with the Greater Oregon General Office. He also is a Registered Representative offering securities through NYLIFE Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency. He holds his FINRA series 6, 63, 65, and 7 licenses. He has been a member of MDRT since 2012 and is a qualifying Court of the Table member. Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and territories. He also achieved Chairman’s Council at New York Life in 2021. Council is an annual company recognition program based on agent production from July 1- June 30. Members of the Chairman’s Council rank in the top three percent of New York Life’s elite field force of more than 12,000 licensed agents in sales achievement.
Kris is a board member of NAIFA’s Portland chapter and is active in his community. He currently lives in the Tualatin Valley area with his wife and their son, Easton.
