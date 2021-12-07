ELIZABETH DIPP METZGER NAMED ONE OF THE TOP ADVISERS ON FORBES’ TOP FINANCIAL SECURITY PROFESSIONALS LIST OF 2021
EL PASO, TX, US, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth "Lizzie" Dipp Metzger, MSFS, CFP®, AEP®, from the El Paso General Office of New York Life Insurance Company has been listed on the 2021 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals list. Lizzie was ranked #12 overall and as one of the top female advisers on the list. She was honored to be one of the 250 individuals named to this inaugural group of distinguished professionals based on several criteria considered by an independent research firm.
Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX, which serves clients nationwide. As a Financial Advisor, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Her primary focus is to provide holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, estate and business succession and wealth accumulation. Lizzie is also proud to have been a New York Life agent for 11 years and has helped her clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protecting what matters most have never been more important.
“We are honored that Lizzie appears on this prestigious list,” said Jeffrey D. Bradley, Managing Partner of the El Paso General Office. “New York Life has known for quite some time what a valuable asset Lizzie has been to our family and to many families and businesses in our community.”
For additional details about this recognition, click here. Please note, the independent research firm considered in its ranking a variety of financial products and services which not all ranked Financial Security Professionals (FSPs) may be licensed to offer. Only those products and services FSPs are licensed to offer were considered in determining any individual FSP’s rank. Click here for the full methodology.
Lizzie Dipp Metzger is a Member Agent of The Nautilus Group®, a service of New York Life Insurance Company, and is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. She has a BA from Pomona College and MSFS from American College. She also is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and has an AEP® designation reflecting advanced training and education in estate planning. Mrs. Metzger has been featured on Yahoo! Finance and written articles for a variety of publications including Financial Advisor Magazine. She is also a past Council President for New York Life and former recipient of NAIFA’s Four Under Forty Award. She and her family are residents of El Paso, Texas. Crown Wealth Strategies is neither owner nor operated by New York Life or its subsidiaries.
