sntHOME-New Interior Design Showroom Now Open In the Greater Jacksonville & Orange Park, FL Area

Hell, there are no rules here. We're trying to accomplish something”ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past few years fabric stores for interior design and any other fabrics for that matter have systematically closed their doors in the Greater Jacksonville, Florida Metro area, leaving consumers scrambling to find the basics needed to create their home decorating projects. Consumers basically only had two choices; one was to hire a Designer (that could get expensive and they are limited in the city) and two was to travel out of town to look for products and materials (a cumbersome and often frustrating task). Both scenarios required additional time and money-something many consumers may not have.
Ms. Davis a veteran to the fashion, textile and design world, created sntHOME Interior Design Showroom to solve both of these problems. Her background includes over forty-eight years of experience in the fashion retail industry, where she served in upper management. She also worked in the home and interior design industry prior to creating sntHOME. She is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and over the years has created several companies focused on custom design and sewing for fashion and bridal. So it was only natural for her to add interior design to her portfolio.
The company offers fabrics that are sourced from around the world and the US. The collection includes textiles you just don't normally see in a retail environment to include beautiful embroideries, crewels, luxurious silks, linens from Italy-Belgium- Ireland-China, specialty cottons from Egypt-Africa-Turkey, hemp from the UK and virgin wool from Europe.
Jacksonville is the largest land mass city in the United States but it's quite limited when it comes to offering consumers choices and variety, especially within the Interior Design Industry. With most products now being offered online, shopping for fabric is not an ideal convenience. Fabric is one of those items most buyers want and need to touch, see and feel before purchasing and with good reason. Colors are never accurately represented on computer screens-it just doesn't happen. Shades, tints, tones, saturation can't be correctly depicted either, but all of these are very important when it comes to interior design. Texture is just as important too and the only way to know what it is is to hold the fabric in your hand. The weight of the fabric is vital to the proper application of how it's being used whether you're making custom drapes, bedding or upholstery.
sntHOME Showroom is now open and it's located at 1580 Wells Road, Ste. #29-#31, Orange Park, FL. The company represents 218+ interior design fabric brands and offers 21 services, but there's a twist. The company focuses on the use of organic, natural and sustainable fibres, products and materials. They offer GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standards) and GOLS (Global Organic Latex Standards) certified products. Their fabrics include organic and conventional cotton-linen-hemp-wool, silk, mohair, cashmere and a host of perfectly blended choices, affording consumers the ability to create places and spaces that are cleaner, greener and healthier to live in. We're all spending more time in our homes these days and making it comfortable and more aesthetically pleasing has become a greater priority. Consumers can find over 10,000 samples, swatches and book libraries in the Showroom, but there's much more to come. The company offers the most comprehensive color palette around-no color is taboo.
Ms. Davis states that her goal was to create a place where consumers would have choices and the freedom to decorate their homes they way they wanted to without prejudices or feeling the pressure to follow industry trends that don't serve their true needs. She wanted the space to be a one-stop place for all things soft interior design and beyond. Consumers will be able to not only find fabrics they can also shop sustainable hardware for custom window treatments, organic rugs, high end bedding, organic mattresses, sustainable wallpaper, custom furniture, trims, art and reuse-recycle market finds. The company even offers all the decorative pillow fills instead of just the standard 10/90 down and feather. Consumers also have a choice of bed pillow fills to include buckwheat, organic cotton, kapok, organic wool, natural latex and blends. There's something to fill every need and budget at sntHOME.
The Showroom has open spaces and work areas comfortably designed for clients to lay it all out and create mood boards and floor plans with ease. The owner encourages group settings and provides an array of tools to help clients plan their projects. Their main focus is customer service and they deliver it through education, diversity and variety. They are not stuck on industry trends and are completely non-judgmental when it comes to the lifestyle of any client because they know every project is unique and different.
The staff includes designers, stylists, sales associates and of course Ms. Patricia to assist with projects. There's also a host of experts fabricating, designing, measuring, picking up and delivering and providing install services on the back end. But wait there's more. The company has a local network referral rooster where they can connect clients with contractors, electricians, painters, home cleaning and maintenance companies for all their other needs.
sntHOME is serious and committed to elevating the interior design industry here in Jacksonville, FL. Our doors are open to Designers, Architects, Homebuilders, Home Staging professionals and of course consumers. We have the knowledge, expertise and global resources to do so. We believe our community deserves the best.
"We Are a Different Kind of Place," creating places and spaces that are good for people, good for the planet.
The team at sntHOME invites you to come visit our Showroom.
Hours of operation are M-F 10am to 5:30pm and 10am - 5pm Saturday.
