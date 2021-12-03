Route 2018 Beeler Street Long-term Closure Begins Monday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of Beeler Street (Route 2108) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, December 6 weather permitting.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, Beeler Street will close to traffic around-the-clock through the end of December between Forbes Avenue and Penton Road. Traffic will be detoured via Morewood Avenue, Fifth Avenue, and Wilkins Avenue.

Crews from Costa Contracting, Inc. will conduct underground utility installation work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information John Wattick at 412-923-2255 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

