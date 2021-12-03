Outbound I-376 Parkway West Overnight Lane Closure Tonight in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing an overnight lane closure on westbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway West) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur tonight, Friday night, December 3 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur in the outbound (westbound) direction of I-376 near the PennDOT Maintenance Facility near the Fort Pitt Tunnel from 8 p.m. Friday night to 5 a.m. Saturday morning. Crews from SAK Construction, LLC will conduct utility work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Rich Culligan at 701-205-8592 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412 429-5010

