2021-12-01 12:46:36.643 Missouri Lottery Continues to Advocate for Responsible Gifting This Holiday Season

2021-12-01 12:46:36.643

While there are many fun and entertaining games offered by the Missouri Lottery, these games are not appropriate gifts for children.

“This holiday season, our goal is to remind people the legal age to play the Lottery in the state of Missouri is 18 years or older,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “Although lottery tickets are the perfect stocking stuffer, lottery products are for adults only.”

The Missouri Lottery’s responsible gifting message is part of a nationwide campaign created by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University. The national holiday responsible gifting effort increases awareness about the effects of gifting Lottery products to underage adolescents and encourages individuals to gift responsibly during the holiday season. The Missouri Lottery includes minimum age to play messaging on all lottery products and dispensers. During the holiday season, responsible gifting campaign messages are also included on the Missouri Lottery’s social media channels. For more information about the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) annual Lottery Holiday Campaign, please visit www.ncpgambling.org. Also, additional information about the Missouri Lottery’s responsible gaming program can be found at MOLottery.com. Anyone who thinks they have, or knows someone with, a gambling problem can access free help at 1-888-BETSOFF (1-888-238-7633).