Department of State Launches Delaware Day Adventure from Dec. 3rd through 12th, 2021

Annually, December 7th has been proclaimed Delaware Day in honor of Delaware becoming the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution in 1787, thus making Delaware the first state in the nation. This year, the Department of State’s Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs and the Delaware Tourism Office have launched the Delaware Day Adventure, an engaging opportunity for visitors to explore Delaware historic sites.

From December 3rd through 12th, visitors can explore five Historical and Cultural Affairs locations, learn and explore about Delaware history and submit photos of their visits to the sites to win a prize.

The rules of the contest are as follows:

If visitors submit a photo for all five locations, they’ll be entered to win a grand prize including an overnight stay at a top Delaware hotel, dining in Delaware gift cards, and much more.

If visitors submit at least 1 photo , they'll be entered to win a Delaware themed prize pack, including two historical books, a Dover paperweight, puzzle, and a poster of Delaware featuring historic sites.

Visitors will receive bonus entries if they share their photo(s) on social media using the hashtag #DelawareDay.

The locations along the Delaware Day Adventure include:

Each location will have a sign with a QR code posted from December 3rd through 12th to promote the adventure. All photos must be submitted to https://delawareday.delaware.gov/Delaware-day-adventure by December 12th, 2021. Winners will be notified by December 17th, 2021.

To learn more about the 2021 Delaware Day Adventure, visit https://delawareday.delaware.gov/Delaware-Day-adventure. For questions about the Adventure, please contact Daniel Citron, HCA Historic Sites Team Manager, at Museums@delaware.gov.

To learn more about the history of Delaware Day, visit https://delawareday.delaware.gov.