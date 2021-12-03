Eclipse Bank announces plans to open 3rd branch
The new branch will be located on 1.34 acres along Old Henry Road.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclipse Bank, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of Eclipse Bancorp, Inc., today announced the acquisition of 1.34 acres of land along Old Henry Road for the construction of its 3rd branch location. The announcement comes less than a year after the opening of its 2nd branch, at 400 North Hurstbourne Parkway.
The new full-service branch will contain approximately 16,000 square feet across three floors. The building is expected to house retail, commercial and certain operations associates, as well as executive management. As with its other two locations, there will be a community room available for clients and nonprofit groups to use.
John Hollenbach Jr. and Clayton Pitcock with Horizon Commercial Realty represented Eclipse on the purchase transaction. Hollenbach-Oakley will serve as project manager, with Donhoff Kargl Nall providing architectural services. Construction on the new branch is expected to commence in early 2022 with completion coming in late 2022 or early 2023.
Andrew Pyles, President & CEO of Eclipse Bank and Eclipse Bancorp stated “We’re delighted to announce this strategic expansion into northeastern Jefferson County. The Old Henry corridor has seen explosive growth during the last few years, including the new Mercedes dealership, Galen College of Nursing, Thornton’s corporate headquarters, and numerous residential housing developments. We believe this site is highly complementary to our existing St. Matthews and North Hurstbourne locations, and it signifies our commitment to delivering our client-centric banking model throughout Louisville.”
Eclipse Bancorp, Inc., with approximately $290 Million in assets, was incorporated in 2021 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Eclipse Bank, Inc. which was established in 2005. Eclipse offers a full array of commercial, retail and mortgage products through two full-service banking centers in Louisville, KY. The bank was named to Louisville Business First’s 2021 Fast 50, and Best Places to Work for 2021. For more information, or to open an account, visit www.eclipsebank.com.
Andrew Pyles, President and CEO
Eclipse Bank
+1 502-671-4800
email us here