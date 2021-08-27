G.I.HAUL® signs eighth franchise and brings second location to Pittsburgh
G.I.HAUL® is on a mission to increase veteran business ownership.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G.I.HAUL® Junk and Waste Removal, a Pittsburgh-based and Veteran-Owned and Operated Company, is ready to launch its eighth location with franchisees, Josh Rosen and JT Bayly. The new location will be touted as Pittsburgh North and serve northern Allegheny, Butler, and Beaver counties. Josh and JT, both West Allegheny High School alums and Army veterans, have worked with G.I.HAUL® previously and recently launched the junk and waste removal company’s Dumpster Rental Division.
“It was just a natural progression and symmetry to take what we did with the dumpster rentals and apply it to a full-service junk removal location. Pittsburgh North is one of the fastest-growing areas in the region. Butler County is the fastest-growing county in not only the Pittsburgh MSA, according to the most recent US Census Report, but the eighth fastest-growing county in Pennsylvania,” Rosen said when asked why they decided to bring the franchise to northern Pittsburgh.
G.I.HAUL® was started nine years ago by military veterans and brothers Mike and David McCloskey. The franchise has grown to 8 locations throughout the country with a handful more in development.
“Our Mission is simple: Increase veteran business ownership and we do that by making it affordable.” Mike McCloskey added. “We aren’t your average franchise. Our foundation is our culture that is shared by a group of like-minded Veterans with a strong bond of not only military service, but a bottomless appetite to succeed and to be better.”
To learn more about G.I.HAUL® Junk and Waste Removal, go to www.gihaul.com.
About G.I.HAUL® Junk and Waste Removal
G.I.HAUL® Junk and Waste Removal is a veteran-owned and operated junk removal company. The company began in 2007 in Pittsburgh as Major Deeds Hauling and has been on a mission ever since to provide veterans with an opportunity following their service. G.I.HAUL® has been featured and recognized both locally and nationally having appeared on A&E’s hit show “Hoarders” and being the recent recipient of Citizens Bank’s Small Business Community Champion Award. G.I.HAUL® currently has eight signed franchises in metro areas throughout the US (Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Austin, Cincinnati, Fort Worth, Tampa Bay, San Antonio) and is looking to continue to expand its mission. To learn more about their mission and franchising, visit www.gihaul.com/franchise.
