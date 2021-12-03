Submit Release
Online State Health Improvement Plan Sessions Set

December 3, 2021

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is reminding residents they can help prepare an overall state health improvement plan for Wyoming by participating in online strategy sessions this month.

The public, healthcare provider partners and other stakeholders are invited to participate in a series of online Common Ground for Action forums scheduled for December 6-15.

Forum results will be used to determine final strategies to be included in Wyoming’s state health improvement plan. Behavioral health, access to healthcare and unintentional injury were identified earlier as priority issues.

The full forum schedule can be found on the WDH website at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/office-of-performance-improvement-and-health-equity/sha/health-improvement-strategy/. Participants can register for any sessions they wish to attend using this registration link: https://uwyo.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8pR0BzW6GDL5WIu.

The use of this forum format has been made possible through partnership with the University of Wyoming under the Unlocking Community Health Access Together project.

For more information on the overall state health improvement plan process, please visit https://sha.wyo.gov.

