Life Services Alternatives Acquires Hatikvah House, expanding services to the I/DD Jewish Community
Life Services Alternatives acquires a local home for developmentally disabled adults threatened with shutting its doors due to the current worker shortageCAMPBELL, CA, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Services Alternatives (LSA) announced today the acquisition of Hatikvah House, a Jewish-oriented six-bedroom residential care home for intellectually and developmentally disabled (I/DD) adults. Located near LSA headquarters in Campbell, Hatikvah has been in operation for over 20 years. It upholds Jewish traditions while serving both non-Jewish and Jewish residents. The acquisition closed on November 15, 2021, and LSA plans an official reopening with a virtual Open House on December 6, 2021.
Local parents founded Hatikvah, which means ‘hope’ in Hebrew, in the 1990s as a home for developmentally disabled adults wanting to maintain a Jewish way of life. Residents have mostly been drawn from the Bay Area, however, the home also has residents who moved from as far away as San Diego. The house is owned by Jewish Silicon Valley and leased to LSA, which will operate it as a Level 4C Adult Residential Care Facility.
With the acquisition of this home, LSA will have 15 homes providing exceptional living and quality care to I/DD individuals in Santa Clara County. Over the past decade, LSA has added seven new homes and continues to be committed to opening a home a year. The acquisition of Hatikvah House allows LSA to continue its mission to expand capacity, especially when so many of its non-profit counterparts are closing their doors. As a tiny operation, Hatikvah was in danger of closing due to the current worker shortage.
“LSA is focused on increasing housing capacity in Santa Clara County for the I/DD population,” said Dana Hooper, Executive Director of Life Services Alternatives. “We are excited to welcome the residents of Hatikvah House into the LSA family and are looking forward to continuing and honoring their Jewish traditions.”
“Hatikvah House is a little pearl of Jewish values right in the heart of Silicon Valley,” said David Hurwitz, President, Hatikvah House Board of Directors. “LSA has a long history of supporting the needs of its residents and respecting their time-tested values. That makes them an outstanding steward for Hatikvah House going forward.”
To continue LSA’s mission to allow all I/DD people to live in their own homes, LSA thrives through the support of the community and local businesses. September kicked off the second annual fall fundraising campaign, “Home is Where Our Heart is,” which was sponsored by Mark and Fran Goodwin and the Kirkorian Family Foundation. LSA is still receiving donations, if you would like to contribute visit www.lsahomes.org/donate. In order to raise funds to open the next house, LSA also hosted a virtual race, LSA’s Run Home, which was sponsored in part by Ramaswamy and Madhu Ranganathan, Common Roots Farm, the Kirkorian Foundation, and Rohini Prasana Family Trust.
About Life Services Alternatives
Life Services Alternatives (LSA) was founded by parents who had a dream of establishing homes for their adult children with special needs. In 2002, LSA began a journey to establish quality homes and nurturing services so that adults with developmental disabilities – including those with enduring medical needs – could receive life-long support while living in their community. LSA believes all people with developmental disabilities have the right to live life to its fullest in our community. Twenty-four hours a day, we care for and support adults with special needs in neighborhood homes in Santa Clara County. Through personalized programs focused on skill-building, we make a difference in the quality of our residents’ lives, enabling them to reach their true potential.
###
Hadiyah Fain
Life Services Alternatives
+1 408-791-2584 ext. 1015
hfain@lsahomes.org