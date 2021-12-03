Wolf Administration, PennDOT Announce District 2 Construction Season Wrap-Up

Today at an event the Wolf Administration and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the many highway improvements that took place across the region during the 2021 construction season, in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter Counties.

“The north central region plays a large role in the safe delivery of goods and services to our rural communities and across the Commonwealth. I am pleased to announce the improvements that were made across the nine-county region.” said Governor Tom Wolf.

Overall highlights in the 2021 construction season for District 2 (Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter Counties) included:

• approximately 70 miles of paving • approximately 34 bridges were repaired or replaced • approximately 428 miles of roadway were seal coated

District Executive Tom Zurat said, “This year District 2 saw over $96 million worth of construction projects on roadways in our region.”

Notable projects that have been completed this year include:

• Route 153 reconstruction of Front Street in Clearfield Borough with waterline, signal, and sidewalk improvements in Clearfield County, $3.7 million • I-99 highway restoration including patching and overlay of existing concrete roadway, guiderail and drainage in Centre County, $4.6 million • Route 2015 betterment as part of the Potters Mills Gap Project in Centre County, $9.7 million • Route 949 box culvert replacement over Maxwell Run in Elk County, $1.1 million • Route 146 bridge replacement over Red Mill Brook in McKean County, $1.2 million; • Route 3002, 4th Street/Business 22 resurfacing in Grantville Township and Lewistown Borough in Mifflin County, $3.4 million • Route 1001 bridge replacement over Cushing Creek in Potter County, $900,000

Notable projects that will continue next year are:

• I-80 bridge replacements at the 123/Woodland interchange and reconstruction on SR 970 in Clearfield County, $18 million • Route 322 widening, safety improvements, and addition of a turn lane in Decatur Township in Clearfield County, $8.1 million • I-80/A18; Local interchange for SR 26/I-80 in Centre County east of I-80 exit 161, $52 million; • Route 64/Route 550 intersection realignment in Centre County, $3.7 million • Route 150 City of Lock Haven signal upgrades in Clinton County, $2.8 million • U.S. Route 6 betterment in the borough of Port Allegany, McKean County, $1.3 million

Information about infrastructure in District 2, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D2Results.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423