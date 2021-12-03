PennDOT District 4 Road Report for Week of December 6, 2021 to December 10, 2021

​Dunmore, PA – Below you will find the road report for the week of Dec. 6 – Dec. 10, 2021. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes.

Special Events

There will be a lane restriction on SR 3006 (Tioga Street) in Tunkhannock, Wyoming County for Tunkhannock’s Christmas in Our Hometown on Friday, Dec. 3 from 4:00 PM to 9:30 PM.

There will be a lane restriction on SR 6 (Main Street) in Hawley, Wayne County for Hawley’s Winterfest on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

There will be a lane restriction on SR 1041 (Maple Street) in Montrose, Susquehanna County for Christmas in Montrose on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

There will be a lane restriction on SR 209 (Pennsylvania Ave.) in Matamoras/ Port Jervis, NY Pike County, for the 49th Annual Rick Drew Holiday Parade on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM.

There will be a lane restriction on SR 11 (Wyoming Ave.) West Pittston, Luzerne County for the annual lighting of the holiday tree and parade on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

There will be a lane restriction on SR 3013 (South Main Street) Old Forge, Lackawanna County for Old Forge’s Snow Forges on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 9:00 AM to 6:30 PM.

Please Click Road Report Road Report December 6 to December 10, 2021.pdf to view road report

