Wolf Administration Announces PennDOT District 9 Construction Season Results

12/03/2021

​At an event today the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the many highway improvements that took place across PennDOT District 9 during the 2021 construction season, in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties.

"I am pleased to announce the improvements that were made across the region," said Governor Tom Wolf. "These needed improvements are vital to keep our communities connected, and to transport goods and services in the safest, most efficient manner possible."

Overall highlights in the 2021 construction season for District 9 (Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties) included:

approximately 92 miles of paving;

approximately 41 bridges were repaired or replaced; and

approximately 378 miles of roadway were seal coated.

District Executive Thomas Prestash said, "This year District 9 saw over $98 million worth of construction projects on area roadways."

Notable projects that have been completed this year include:

Route 1001, Route 4004 (Goods Lane) to Route 764 resurfacing, Blair County, $6.2 million;

Route 219 Carrolltown improvements, Cambria County, $6 million;

Route 403, Somerset County line to Route 56 resurfacing, Cambria County, $4.2 million;

Route 2047, Brotherton Road to Berlin/Somerset interchange, Somerset County, $10 million;

Bridge preservations over PA Turnpike, Bedford/Somerset counties, $6.3 million;

U.S. 22/North Juniata Street intersection realignment and bridge rehabilitation, Blair County, $3.2 million;

Route 56, Scalp Avenue resurfacing from U.S. 219 to Kleban Drive, Cambria County, $2.2 million;

Route 22, Mifflin County line to Route 1010 resurfacing, Huntingdon County, $7 million;

Route 26, Jackson Corner slide repair, Huntingdon County, $1.8 million;

Route 219, Meyersdale bypass resurfacing, Somerset County, $7.5 million;

Route 219, McNally Bridge preservation, Somerset County, $2.2 million; and

Route 22, U.S. 22 interchanges concrete rehabilitation, Cambria County, $7.4 million.

Notable projects that will continue next year are:

Route 3016, Lulay Street to Demuth Street corridor safety improvement, Cambria County, $7.7 million;

I-99 Turnpike to Sproul/Claysburg resurfacing, Bedford/Blair counties, $9.3 million;

I-70, Breezewood to Fulton County line resurfacing, Bedford County, $19.2 million;

Route 3011, Franklin Street improvements, Cambria County, $1.3 million; and

Route 160, Route 756 intersection realignment, Cambria County, $1.8 million.

Information about infrastructure in District 9, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D9Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

