Early December Update on Atherton Street Utility Work

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an update on gas line utility work on South Atherton Street in State College.

Please be aware of the following, the week of December 6:

• Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania has no work scheduled through the week.

• The public is reminded that work plans and locations may change as circumstances warrant. Cooperation and patience with changing conditions is greatly appreciated.

• PennDOT urges drivers to use caution in work zones and build extra time into travel plans.

This utility relocation work is part of the next phase of roadway improvement work on Atherton Street. Work on this new section will be similar to work done on the previous project.

The previous phase was completed in 2020 and featured phased work zones stretching from Aaron Drive to Park Avenue. Work included the relocation of numerous utility, water, and sewer lines. It also included drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalk and ADA compliant ramp installation, traffic signal upgrades, a new concrete median and paving.

