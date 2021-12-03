21st circuit commission announces nominees for Lay associate circuit vacancy in St. Louis County

3 December 2021

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the appointment of Judge Virginia Lay as circuit judge. Those nominated by the commission are:

David L. Bryant – Bryant graduated in 1992 from Saint Louis University and in 2002 from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is an attorney with the Hester Group. Heather S. Heffner – Heffner graduated in 1997 from Furman University and in 2003 from Washington University School of Law. She is a staff attorney with the 22nd Judicial Circuit’s family court division. Krista S. Peyton – Peyton graduated in 1991 from Southeast Missouri State University and in 1995 from Syracuse University (J.D. and M.A., political science). She is general counsel and contracting officer for the St. Louis Housing Authority.

The commission received 24 applications and interviewed all applicants during two days of public interviews December 1 and 2, 2021. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Bryant received three votes, Heffner received three votes, and Peyton received four votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Sherri Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund, secretary.

