Route 28 Sign Inspections Next Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sign inspection activities on Route 28 in various locations in Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Thursday, December 6-9 weather permitting.

Sign inspection work requiring single-lane restrictions on Route 28 will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day according the following schedule:

Monday, December 6

Southbound Route 28 at the ramp to southbound I-579 and southbound I-279 in the City of Pittsburgh

Southbound Route 28 approximately one mile prior to the Route 8 Etna/Butler (Exit 5) interchange in O’Hara Township

Southbound Route 28 at the Highland Park Bridge (Exit 6) interchange in Aspinwall and Sharpsburg boroughs

Tuesday, December 7

Northbound Route 28 approximately ¼ mile south of the Chestnut Street exit in the City of Pittsburgh

Northbound Route 28 at the Chestnut Street exit in the City of Pittsburgh

Northbound Route 28 just north of 9th Street in the City of Pittsburgh

Wednesday, December 8

Northbound Route 28 approximately ½ mile north of the 40th Street Bridge in Shaler Township

Northbound Route 28 at the Etna (Exit 4) interchange in Etna Borough

Northbound Route 28 approximately ¼ mile south of the Blawnox (Exit 9) interchange in O’Hara Township

Thursday, December 9

Northbound Route 28 approximately one mile south of the Highland Park (Exit 6) interchange in Sharpsburg Borough

Northbound Route 28 approximately ½ mile south of the Highland Park (Exit 6) interchange in Sharpsburg Borough

Northbound Route 28 at the Highland Park (Exit 6) interchange in Sharpsburg Borough

Crews from A&A Consultants will conduct the routine inspection activities.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

