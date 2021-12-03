Louis Prima Jr. Tells Skinny Santa He Better Get Cookin’ Because Christmas is Coming and We Need a Big Santa
Prima and his band The Witnesses release special “Hey Skinny Santa!” single and video in time for the holidays
Singer, musician and bandleader Louis Prima Jr. and his band The Witnesses are making sure Santa is going to be jolly and plump this year with the release of the novelty holiday song "Hey Skinny Santa!" as a single track and special lyric video.
— Louis Prima Jr.
“Hey Skinny Santa!” is now available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and YouTube Music. In addition, a special Prima-style lyric video is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/lQirv6Z9Xh8.
Prima Jr., known for his energetic and over-the-top performances with his boisterous New Orleans-style band, is the son of legendary singer and entertainer Louis Prima. He is currently on a national tour with a third album expected in 2022, which will include the holiday track. Prima Jr. will also be adding “Hey Skinny Santa” along with a few other holiday favorites to his December shows as an added bonus for audiences.
“My father always liked to reimagine popular songs by adding his own unique style, and I think he would enjoy ‘Hey Skinny Santa!’ and what we’ve done with the track,” said Prima Jr. “It’s a fun song and we’ve taken it up a notch with some new energy.”
“Hey Skinny Santa!” was released by Warrior Records, produced by Jim Ervin and Louis Prima Jr. and composed and written by J.D. McPherson.
Louis Prima Jr. and The Witnesses are a boisterous, horn-driven, 10-piece New Orleans-style band known for their energetic performances that raise the roof and bring audiences to their feet. Their eclectic and rowdy style crosses several genres, from big band and swing to rock and blues, combining original music from their two albums with tail-shakin’ and foot stompin’ favorites from the five-decade career of Louis Prima Sr. With the band’s collective talents and diverse musical tastes, their shows have a sound that is unique while staying true to the vintage Prima style. More information is available at LouisPrimaJr.com and on social media (Twitter: @LouisPrimaJr; Instagram: @LouisPrimaJr; Facebook: /LouisPrimaJr.Witnesses).
Hey Skinny Santa! by Louis Prima Jr. & The Witnesses