Idaho Fish and Game Advisory Committee Meeting - December 9, 2021

Agenda

Time Description 10 a.m. Convene and call to order-Fish and Game Advisory Committee Chair Soulen 10:15 a.m. Discussion of the hunt types we offer, how they work and don’t work. Led by Don Jenkins, IDFG Staff A. General seasons hunts B. Controlled hunts C. LAP D. LPH E. Depredation hunt F. Kill permit 11:30 a.m. Presentation of refuge property locations and hunts/tags offered in these areas by Don Jenkins, IDFG Staff 12 p.m. Working lunch 1 p.m. Presentation on the three strategies outlined in the IDFG document (+1) by Dan Garren, IDFG Staff A. Managed Hunts B. IBET program C. Sale of tags D. Trap and Transplant presented by Craig White IDFG Staff 2 p.m. Roundtable discussion/brainstorm additional ideas led by Dan Garren, IDFG Staff A. How the elk refuge concept “fits” with the larger Depredation Program B. Possible trends in depredations moving forward C. Ideas/strategies outside the “three strategies” discussed above 3:15 p.m. Identification of data needs, discussion of feedback from affected landowners, or need to collect information from said landowners? Need for more formal solicitation of thoughts/ideas from landowners and sportsmen? Led by Chairman Soulen 3:30 p.m. Wrap-up, next meeting Chairman Soulen 4 p.m. Adjourn

