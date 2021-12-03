‘The Morning Jam’ Welcomes ‘Orange Socks’ Author Jim Lamb to Its Anniversary Show on Dec. 7

Janet Rose and Mark Lamb host "The Morning JAM" Mondays through Fridays, from 6 a.m.-9 a.m.

Jim Lamb, author of “Orange Socks & Other Colorful Tales,” will be among the guests Dec. 7 as “The Morning Jam” celebrates its first anniversary.

We live in a world where people feel so divided. Mark and I try to offer encouragement, hope and empowerment.” — Janet Rose

LYNCHBURG, VA, USA, December 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a journalist , Jim Lamb interviewed candidate Jimmy Carter in a grocery store parking lot, went scuba-diving with the Weeki Wachee Mermaids, and worked out with a high school football team, passing out as a photographer fired off shots—but being a guest on his brother’s radio show is at the top of his bucket list.Lamb can check that item off his list Tuesday, Dec. 7.“I’m as giddy as a kid who just won on Jeopardy,” says the 74-year-old writer who had for years encouraged his younger brother Mark to pursue a full-time career in broadcasting—a dream that became reality just a year ago.“We’re just two construction workers who followed their passion—one to be a writer; the other, a broadcaster.”Lamb became a full-time journalist at age 30 in 1977 when he went to work as a reporter for The Tampa Tribune; Mark became a full-time broadcaster at age 62 in 2020 when he joined veteran radio personality Janet Rose on a brand new morning show called “The Morning JAM ” on the Virginia Talk Radio Network . (J stands for Janet; M stands for Mark.)The Morning JAM, which launched Dec. 7 last year, airs Mondays through Fridays, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and can be heard online at https://virginiatalkradionetwork.com Janet describes the popular morning show as a radio family.“I have laughed and cried with these listeners,” she said. “We live in a world where people feel so divided. Mark and I try to offer encouragement, hope and empowerment. … One thing we try to encourage is community engagement.”Lamb says he’s a big fan of Janet and Mark, setting his alarm early enough to perk a cup of coffee and tune in to the show.“Listening to Mark on the radio reminds me of the many times (way back when) he used to be-bop around town as a teenager, talking on the CB, and squawking his handle ‘Kawasaki Kid,’ pretending he was drivin’ an 18-wheeler.”While Mark had dreams of a broadcasting career, Jim dreamed of becoming a writer—but he figured he’d need a degree, so he attended the University of South Florida. As a Vietnam Veteran, he was able to afford college thanks to the G.I. Bill. His military service also provided the fodder for a book: “Orange Socks & Other Colorful Tales,” a collection of sometimes funny, sometimes poignant, short stories about how he survived Vietnam and kept his sense of humor.“It’s not a bang-bang-shoot-’em-up,” the retired journalist said. “My job description in the Navy was Aviation Electronics Technician, so it was kinda like workin’ in a Radio Shack at the edge of a war zone.”Even though he’s retired, Lamb still writes. Recently he was tapped by a nationally syndicated radio show called “Joy on Paper” to contribute little “Literary Gems” for listeners who want to become writers. Topics have included: Alliteration, Metaphors, Hyperbole, Onomatopoeia, Inciting Incidents, Opening Lines, and Foreshadowing. Each segment lasts two-to-three minutes.“All of his gems are cute and interesting and memorable,” said the show’s host Patzi Gil. “That’s what people who are just starting off writing need.”Lamb’s writing tips can be heard at https://radio-joyonpaper.com/jim-lamb-literary-gems . He also can be heard during The Morning JAM anniversary show on Tuesday, Dec. 7, between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., on the Virginia Talk Radio Network, which includes the communities of Roanoke, Lynchburg, Bedford, Danville, and Smith Mountain Lake.ABOUT: Jim Lamb is the author of “Orange Socks” as well as a contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show “Joy on Paper.” For more about Lamb and his writing, visit http://www.jslstories.com

