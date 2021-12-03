Maryland Announces Opening Weekend Deer Firearm Season Results

December 3, 2021

Hunters Find Success Despite Windy Conditions

Photo by Duane Tucker

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters reported 10,419 deer taken on the opening weekend of the 2021 Maryland firearm season, Nov. 27-28. The overall harvest was 6% lower than last year’s official opening weekend harvest of 11,123 deer, as windy conditions prevailed.

The harvest total included 4,780 antlered and 5,289 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 168 antlered and 182 antlerless sika deer. The two-week deer firearm season runs through Dec. 11.

“Hunters experienced windy conditions in many parts of the state to deer hunt during the opening weekend of firearm season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “The harvest decreased slightly, but there’s still plenty of time left in the season for hunters to get out and pursue their favorite pastime.”

Hunters in Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, harvested 1,021 antlered deer, an 8% decrease. Hunters in Region B, comprising the rest of the state, harvested 3,927 antlered and 5,471 antlerless deer, down 2% and 9% respectively from last year

Junior hunters harvested 1,971 deer during the Junior Deer Hunt Days Nov. 13-14. The harvest was 9% lower than the official harvest of 2,171 last year. Juniors registered 1,322 antlered and 649 antlerless deer.

Maryland Unofficial Results of Junior Deer Hunt (Nov. 13-14, 2021) and Opening Weekend Firearm Deer Season (Nov. 27-28, 2021)