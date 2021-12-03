Submit Release
This Saturday The Sweetest Drawing Contest and Party for Kids in Santa Monica

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring iCelebrate Cake A Sweet Day in LA...Last Party of the Year for Kids #icelebratecake #asweetdayinla #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'A Sweet Day in LA.' Kids bring a drawing of parent at work to earn a gift card. Best drawing will win a cake

Does your talented kid love cake? Come to the best party of the year this Saturday!””
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences for Talented Kids.

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring iCelebrate Cake, A Sweet Day in LA; the last party of the year for talented kids.

Kids bring a drawing of their parent at work to earn gift card for the best cake shop on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica (Sweet Lady Jane).

Party is to celebrate talented creative kids in K to 5th Grade.

Best drawing will win a whole dark chocolate cake.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We're ending the year; like we started...super sweet. Party is on December 4th, between 11am and 12pm. I will be wearing a hat that reads 'Are you sweet?'"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!

When You Have Problems at Work…Don’t Go to Your Boss, HR, or Your Significant Other (To be heard, we are on your side). Recruiting for Good provides unadulterated phone support for career-minded talented professionals based anywhere in the United States who are seeking answers, including: insight, strategy (for promotions and raises), and when work is unfixable (we even offer a confidential personal job search service). To Learn More Visit www.TheSweetestCareer.com or Set Up a Time to Speak with Carlos Cymerman, Please Email Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA; The Sweetest Parties Celebrating Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets in October, November, and December. Your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
