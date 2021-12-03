Senator Steven Roberts Fights for Seniors Overburdened by Rising Property Taxes

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, has pre-filed two pieces of legislation aimed at freezing property tax rates for Missouri’s seniors.

“In my district and across the state, we’ve seen great strides made in neighborhoods that have increased property values. However, that comes with a price, as rapidly increasing property taxes can price out senior residents who live on fixed and limited incomes,” Sen. Roberts said. “By limiting the property tax burden those seniors face, they can remain in their family home they worked hard to maintain. These two bills represent two different ways to achieve that goal.”

Senate Bill 715 would allow taxing jurisdictions to offer property tax credits to qualified seniors equal to the growth in property tax liability since the taxpayer turned 65. Senate Joint Resolution 41, meanwhile, is a proposed constitutional amendment, which if approved by Missouri voters, would allow taxing jurisdictions to exempt taxpayers 65 years and older from residential property tax increases. Senator Roberts filed similar legislation to SJR 41 in 2021, which unanimously passed in the Ways and Means Committee before the Legislature’s session ended in May.

For more information, please contact Sen. Roberts’ office at 573-751-4415.

###