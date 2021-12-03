National Security Capital Advisors (NSCA) advises Freedom Consulting Group on its Recapitalization to Fund Growth
COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NSCA, a leader in investment banking services to the National Security and Intelligence communities, is pleased to announce that it served as financial advisor to Freedom Consulting Group in its recapitalization to fund growth and expansion. Freedom Consulting Group (Freedom) is a leading provider of geospatial engineering, software and system engineering, and data analytics services to the intelligence and national security community. Freedom has partnered with a consortium of private investors, including WDG Capital, to secure a growth capital investment to support Freedom's continued expansion.
The growth capital will be used to add personnel, enhance company operations, and support expansion in existing markets and growth into new markets, including potential acquisitions. In addition, Freedom has added two new directors: Ms. Sue Gordon, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence and former Deputy Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and General Michael Hayden (USAF Ret.), former Director of Central Intelligence, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and former Director of the National Security Agency.
“The NSCA team had a deep understanding of our specific business, the technologies we develop, our customer base and the overall National Security Community,” said Dana Gift, Freedom CEO and Co-Founder. “They helped us translate that knowledge into an optimized outcome for all the parties involved.”
Sean Keller, Freedom’s Chief Strategy Officer, added, “The NSCA team and their senior advisors brought a wealth of National Security and Investment Banking experience to our transaction. They accompanied us throughout the entire process. As such, they were able to optimally represent us while resolving scores of issues along the way.”
About Freedom
Freedom Consulting Group (Freedom) is a geospatial engineering, software and system engineering, and data analytics firm serving the Intelligence Community. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Freedom has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and has been recognized as a "Best Place to Work" by The Baltimore Sun for five consecutive years. For more information about Freedom Consulting Group, visit https://freedomconsultinggroup.com.
About NSCA
NSCA is a specialized investment bank focused exclusively on the optimized deployment of people and capital to projects of importance for National Security. NSCA combines the executive team’s decades of experience in this market segment with over 200 renowned industry Executive Affiliates and Executive Associates to assist us in deeply understanding our client’s business and needs.
www.nscapitaladvisors.com
