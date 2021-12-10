MusicIncite Announces Holiday Special for Musicians
50% Off on emuso/Studio PRO License Purchase or Annual Subscription.
Our mission is to replace frustration by motivation and share the so-called secrets of music in a manner with no need for music notation and excessive jargon! At a very affordable price.”SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MusicIncite, Ltd., today announces it will offer 50% off the purchase of emuso/Studio PRO perpetual license or an annual subscription, with DISCOUNT CODE: HOLIDAY50. The recent release of emuso/Studio PRO 1 raises the bar for providing interactive immersive theory and interactive technique lessons, as well as Interactive Synchronization Media (ISM) and provides an improved ear training application, along with a host of other features in its Toolkit. Now it’s time to spread a little holiday cheer.
— Jerry Kramskoy, Founder and CEO
What better gift for that musician in the family, then emuso/Studio PRO!
Jerry Kramskoy, Founder and CEO, “Tis the season that all musician’s feel the pinch, so why not soften the blow and make it easier and less expensive to gain the benefits emuso/Studio PRO. Reaching dreams as a musician can be a long road, so we help accelerate, motivate and invigorate musical talents. Our mission is to take care of all those that formal education forgot, and replace frustration by motivation, and share the so-called secrets of music in a manner that all can grasp with no need for music notation and excessive jargon. At a very affordable price.”
How Does it Work
Just go to: https://emuso.buzz/holiday our site, and click on the pink BUY button. This takes one to the emuso/Studio BUY page where one will need to provide: name, email, country, and choose an operating system. The “Purchase or Subscribe” dropdown is set to “annual”. Which means “annual subscription”.
If one wants to purchase the perpetual license, then choose “one-off”, in the selected drop-down menu.
Make sure to add the promotion code: HOLIDAY50
For more information visit https://emuso.buzz
We have a 14-day trial, no credit card needed…. just curiosity!
https://emuso.buzz/holiday
MUSICINCITE, LIMITED
MusicIncite, Ltd., was founded in 2013, with the vision to empower musical development for all interested in western-culture music and to nurture musical progress in improvisation and composition around the world. We believe everyone should be equipped to join in the global music conversation. Our flagship music software platform is designed for musicians of all levels who want a fast, effective, and transparent way to learn, reference, explore and practice music. Emuso/Studio™ can be used stand-alone or as a complementary adjunct to traditional music education that employs music notation. It empowers users to see, hear, and play on-instrument even when their notation-reading skills and instrument knowledge are undeveloped. The way we naturally learn has guided the innovations in media synchronization and the UX and lesson content design. For more information visit: https://emuso.buzz.
2 Minute Introduction Video: https://vimeo.com/446840240
Thomas B. Christel
MusicIncite, Ltd.
+1 331-300-1460
thomas.christel@musicincite.buzz
