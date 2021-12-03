Video Article: Teaching World History Through Gaming

In celebration of National Game Design Month, check out this video article that MLTI Ambassador Erik Wade created about how Piscataquis Community Secondary School Social Studies Teacher Ryan Botting and how he used the game civilization to revolutionize the teaching of his history class.

National Game Design Month started in 2010 to celebrate game designers and draw new people into game design. For the past 11 years, people have celebrated National Game Design Month by creating digital and physical games and using games in unique ways. It is a group of like-minded people who are “joined by a love of games and a desire to share their creativity with others.”