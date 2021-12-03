Submit Release
Nebraska VR 2022 Summer Transition Program RFP

Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) requests proposals for the development and implementation of innovative short-term programs to provide career exploration and personal development opportunities for students with disabilities during the summer of 2022. Nebraska VR intends to contract with several qualified applicants for a period up to 4 months to develop and implement Pre-Employment Transition Services for eligible and potentially eligible students with disabilities, aged 14-21 years old enrolled in school.

The RFP is available at http://www.vr.nebraska.gov. Proposals are due by 5 pm CT on 1/14/2022.

