The Squires Group, Inc. Makes it to the Coveted WBJ’s Top Temporary Staffing Companies List

ANNAPOLIS, MD, US, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) announced today that they have made the coveted Washington Business Journal’s (WBJ) Top Temporary Staffing Companies List based on the 2020 revenue in the Washington Metro Area. This is the fifth time TSGi has been named to the WBJ’s Top Temporary Staffing Companies List.

“I was born and raised in Arlington, VA – so making the WBJ list of Top Temporary Staffing Companies is always thrilling for me,” says Nancy Squires, CEO and Founder of TSGi. “This one is special for me because we celebrated our milestone 25th Anniversary in 2020. And, what a challenging year it turned out to be for our communities, our nation, and the world over. We focused on our core staffing business and controlling things that were in our capacity – finding the right people for our clients” adds Nancy.

Eric Galasso, President of The Squires Group adds, “I’m proud of the way our team at The Squires Group transitioned seamlessly to working remotely while focusing on delivering talent to our clients. It’s through their efforts that we have continued to be recognized as a top-tier talent solutions partner in the Mid-Atlantic region over the past 25 years.”

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC certified woman-owned, professional services firm founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires, with its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland. TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber, and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on how The Squires Group can help you Build Great SM, please visit http://www.squiresgroup.com/