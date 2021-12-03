Superman #1 Comic Hits $1,775,000 at ComicConnect.com Auction Closing on 12-16, Higher Bids Expected
There are only a handful of copies of Superman #1 in this condition. I expect it to break the two million dollar mark. This is a comic book that rarely comes up for sale.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Tale of Fate, Love at First Sight, and an Ultra-rare Superman #1 Comic
— Vincent Zurzolo
Some of the stories that come of out during the holiday season are nearly as dramatic as comic book plotlines.
That includes a couple falling in love at first sight—and the reappearance of an ultra-rare Superman #1 comic that’s been out of the public eye for more than 40 years.
Twelve years ago, Mark and Sara Michaelson—both serious collectors—met at Comic Con. Mark was a long-time client of ComicConnect.com, the largest auction house of vintage comics and collectibles. He’d paid for college by buying and selling comics.
Mark fell for Sara’s smile and excellent taste in comics (Superman, Wonder Woman, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Sara fell equally hard for Mark. Four years later, they married.
The Houston couple have something else they love… Mark’s long-treasured copy of Superman #1, the iconic superhero’s first self-titled comic. It was published in 1939, following the enormous success of Action #1, which marked Superman’s first appearance.
“This is an incredibly important, valuable comic book,” says Vincent Zurzolo, co-owner of ComicConnect.com.
“Superman pioneered the entire superhero genre. There would be no Batman, no Spider-Man, no blockbuster movies and shows without him. On top of that, the first issue of a character’s series is generally the most valuable.”
Most Golden Age comic books (1935-1955) were lost decades ago. Those that survived are closely-held treasures. Michaelson purchased his Superman #1 in 1979 from its original owner who purchased it in 1939. He insisted that he would only sell the book to someone who would treasure it as much as he did. Even back then, it was a coup.
After cherishing it for more than 40 years, the semi-retired healthcare executive is ready to pass it along to an equally-passionate collector. Zurzolo—who holds six Guinness World Records for the most expensive comics and related collectibles ever bought or sold—will manage the auction at www.ComicConnect.com which ends on December 16th.
There are only a handful of copies of Superman #1 in this type of condition. According to Zurzolo, this gorgeous copy—one of the finest he’s seen—is expected to break the two million dollar mark at auction, while sparking enormous industry interest.
“This is a comic book that rarely comes up for sale,” notes Zurzolo. “Once word gets out, every serious collector and investor will be thinking about making a bid.”
