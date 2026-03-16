'The Death of Superman' Comic Book Artwork Comes to Auction

Death of Superman artwork from Death of Superman

ComicConnect presents original art from legendary 1992 Superman comic book.

This is more than just art—it’s a cultural milestone.” — Stephen Fishler

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thirty-four years ago, a battle for the ages took place in front of the offices of the Daily Planet in Metropolis. Superman faced his most dangerous foe, a prehistoric Krypton creature called Doomsday, who matched him in strength. In desperation, the Man of Steel sacrificed himself to save not only Earth, but also the love of his life, Lois Lane.It was chronicled in Superman #75, titled “The Death of Superman.” The comic book was an instant hit, and it is thought that over 6 million copies were sold, sealed in black poly bags. It helped to solidify Superman’s status as one of the most popular superheroes of all time.Many of the books can still be found on eBay and Amazon – but there’s only one set of original drawings. And ComicConnect, the premier online marketplace for vintage comics and collectibles, is putting them up for auction this March, when art collectors will engage in another battle for the ages to acquire an original page from this landmark moment in pop culture history.“This extraordinary collection, comprising 25 interior pages plus the iconic cover—for a total of 26 pieces—marks one of the most significant offerings of superhero art in recent history, capturing the climactic battle between Superman and the monstrous Doomsday,” said Stephen Fishler, CEO and co-founder of ComicConnect and Metropolis Collectibles.Penned and penciled by Dan Jurgens with inks by Brett Breeding, Superman #75 sparked a media frenzy and forever altered the landscape of modern comics. The artwork showcases Jurgens’ dynamic storytelling, from heart-pounding action sequences to poignant emotional beats, culminating in Superman’s sacrificial stand against an unstoppable foe.“This is more than just art—it’s a cultural milestone,” said Fishler. “These original pages represent the raw creative energy behind that phenomenon. We’re honored to bring this complete set to auction, allowing a new generation of enthusiasts to connect with the legacy of the Last Son of Krypton.”Shortly after the “Death of Superman” was published, Jurgens put the original black-and-white drawings up for auction, and the set sold for $28,000. A few years later, the buyer sold it for $200,000 to a collector, who is putting it on the market again through ComicConnect.The pages will be auctioned individually. Highlights include:• The dramatic cover art, depicting Superman’s tattered cape fluttering amid rubble, symbolizing the hero’s fall.• Key interior panels illustrating the brutal Doomsday confrontation, including the final double-page spread of Superman’s last moments.• The somber funeral scene, with Superman’s mournful friends and family standing over a coffin embossed with the classic S logo.“These Death of Superman pages have been off the market for more than 25 years, and the demand for them will simply be intense” said ComicConnect president Vincent Zurzolo.Bidding will open in March and end the evening of April 12, with early previews available at ComicConnect. For more details, contact ComicConnect at info@comicconnect.com.ComicConnect.com is the world’s leading online auction site for graded comic books and original comic art, founded by industry pioneers Stephen Fishler and Vincent Zurzolo. With a track record of record-breaking sales, including the highest-priced comic book ever sold, ComicConnect continues to connect collectors with the finest in pop culture history.

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