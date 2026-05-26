It's a Bird, It's a Plane. No, It's the Action #1 'Rocket Copy' Comic Book coming to Auction in June

Action #1 "Rocket" copy. Rocket copy of Action #1

2026 is shaping up to be a record-breaking year for interest in Action Comics #1.

The superhero genre essentially was born with Action #1, as was the Golden Age of comics.” — Vincent Zurzolo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the top 10-graded copies of Action Comics #1 – the one that introduced Superman nearly 90 years ago and started the whole superhero genre – is going on the market once again in June.And ComicConnect, the preeminent broker of this 1938 classic, is once again in on the “Action,” having sold more copies of Action #1 over the last 25 years than the rest of the market combined.ComicConnect has facilitated the sale of this iconic comic book over 75 times, with significant sales occurring in 2010, 2014, 2024 and most recently in 2026 for $15 million – a 9.0 copy known as the stolen Nicolas Cage Copy – and $5 million for a 7.0 just this month.“We’re proud to have been part of Action Comics #1’s rise as the world’s most collectible comic,” says ComicConnect President and co-founder Vincent Zurzolo. “We’ve been setting new sales records for Superman’s debut since launching the company, including the book's first $1 million sale back in 2010.“But 2026 is shaping up to be a record-breaking year for sales of Action Comics #1.”The “ Rocket Copy ,” as it’s known, was purchased by a 13-year-old boy in 1938, who then stamped it with the image of a rocket. “It fits perfectly since Superman came to earth in a rocket ship as a baby,” Zurzolo remarks.The distinctive book, which features a vivid cover and white interior pages after all of these decades, is graded a 6.0. ComicConnect brokered the sale of this same comic book for $3.55 million in 2023.The “Rocket Copy” is being featured in ComicConnect’s Event Auction #66 starting June 1 and ending on June 22. “This cultural artifact has changed hands several times in private sales, but this time it’s coming to auction, meaning it will be available to anyone with the means to purchase it,” Zurzolo says.Among collectors, Action Comics #1 is considered the most important comic book ever issued, he said, adding, “The superhero genre essentially was born with this issue, as was the Golden Age of comics.”Action Comics #1 marked the first appearance of Superman. His creators, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, had been submitting comic strip ideas to newspapers for several years – from the time they were still teenagers – and had begun getting work in the new genre of comic books by 1935.Along the way, they were honing their ideas for a Superman character. Their early efforts were rejected, but in 1938, Detective Comics (DC) decided to introduce Superman in the premiere issue of a new anthology comic book titled Action Comics, and the rest is history.“If not for Action Comics and the introduction of Superman, comic books would have likely died off many decades ago,” Zurzolo added.For information about Event Auction #66, visit ComicConnect.com.

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