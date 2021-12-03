Middlesex Barracks/Simple Assault
CASE#: 21A304626
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/23/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Progressive Plastics, Williamstown, Vermont
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Michael Chatfield
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, Vermont
VICTIM: David Zampieri
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/24/2021, David Zampieri contacted the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks and stated he had been assaulted by Michael Chatfield the previous day in the parking lot of Progressive Plastics, Williamstown, Vermont. After investigation, Chatfield was issued a citation and released to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer for the charge of Simple Assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/26/2022
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
