Middlesex Barracks/Simple Assault

CASE#: 21A304626

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/23/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Progressive Plastics, Williamstown, Vermont

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Michael Chatfield

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, Vermont

VICTIM: David Zampieri

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/24/2021, David Zampieri contacted the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks and stated he had been assaulted by Michael Chatfield the previous day in the parking lot of Progressive Plastics, Williamstown, Vermont. After investigation, Chatfield was issued a citation and released to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer for the charge of Simple Assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/26/2022

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

