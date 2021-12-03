Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A304626

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                           

STATION: Middlesex               

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/23/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Progressive Plastics, Williamstown, Vermont

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Michael Chatfield                                            

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, Vermont

 

VICTIM: David Zampieri

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/24/2021, David Zampieri contacted the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks and stated he had been assaulted by Michael Chatfield the previous day in the parking lot of Progressive Plastics,  Williamstown, Vermont. After investigation, Chatfield was issued a citation and released to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer for the charge of Simple Assault.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/26/2022          

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

