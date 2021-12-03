Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1200 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in the 1200 Block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:01 pm, members of the Third District located and unconscious adult male suffering from stab wounds at the listed location. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 51 year-old Peter Lokuju, of no fixed address.

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, 41 year-old Tyrone Buie, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

