Milking Robots Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence

The global Milking Robots Market is estimated to reach a high CAGR of 14% during the forecast period (2021-2028)
The global Milking Robots Market is estimated to reach a high CAGR of 14% during the forecast period (2021-2028)
Market Overview:
Milking robots are automated milking structures that enable the whole automation of milking techniques in dairy farms. Typically, these structures are designed to take advantage of 60 cows and industrial robots able to cope with as many as 80 cows are available in the market. It is used to replace guide intervention in the milk harvesting process. Milking robots are included with helping hands that clean the teats and cowl with disinfectants to lessen the risk of infection. Also, superior answers are designed featuring tracking structures that offer milk production in step with cow and man or woman cow fitness.
Market Dynamics:
Technological advancement such as real-time elimination of chemical agents to swell the market.
The integration of various technology is a preliminary factor promoting this market boom. The robots are included with diverse sensors and dimension devices that perform the operational workflow and reveal the same. For example, in January 2019, GEA Group unveils a new milking machine engineered to beautify the milking manner and growth the on-farm efficiency. Additionally, the robot integrated with the SCC reveals sensor proactively analyzes milk drift constantly at some point in the entire milking manner. Moreover, it collects dependable records in actual-time casting off chemical reagents, to help come across mastitis early. It also enables to decrease treatment time and guard the health of the herd. Furthermore, precise cleaning requirements, individual zone tracking and detach, computerized cleaning, and machine alerts are a few other factors in which sensors play a critical role, thereby including impetus to this market.
The rising hobby in precision dairy control in nations including Australia, Canada, and Israel will guide the boom of the marketplace in their areas. Large herd size and decreasing farm labor, excellent, and productiveness benefits of milking robots are different elements surging the demand for milking robots across the globe. The herd length in small dairy farms of China is witnessing a slow boom and reached 15 via 2018. The wide variety is probably to reach 20 in near destiny and inspire these farms toward automation. Norway, Western Germany, and a few other European international locations also are on verge of rigorous farm automation. Moreover, the growing average herd size of cows, mainly in nations consisting of the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand will pressure the integration of additional structures of their farms.
However, the initial value for the acquisition and renovation of these systems is the number one aspect hindering marketplace growth. In international locations which include India and Indonesia with often small herd sizes are nonetheless far away from the integration of those systems. Moreover, the functioning and value of milking robots are pretty depending on the schooling given to the cows at dairy farms. Cows need to adapt and regulate the systems for higher performance. Inadequate training is a major thing predicted to gradual down the market. Further, new cows need to learn early to make certain rapid and complete versions of the automatic gadget. Furthermore, because the milking machine operates 24/7, the availability of technical support is essential. This is because breakdown while milking pastime can physically damage the herd and sensitive sensors of the robotic components, thereby inflicting potential expenditure for repairing.
Market Segmentation:
By Type
Single-Stall
Multi-Stall
By Herd Size
<100 Cows
100-200 Cows
>200 Cows
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The global milking robots market is highly consolidated with the top 5 companies accounting for over 80% of the global sales. Lely and DeLaval are by far the leading market players, followed by other companies such as Boumatic Robotics B.V., GEA, and SAC. Most of these companies are focused on the integration of data analysis networks that enable an analysis of milk production per cow in the herd. The market is likely to remain consolidated and competitive with the development of advanced solutions by these players. In July 2021, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft introduced the latest milking robots namely, ‘DairyRobot R9500’ and ‘automatic milking systems DairyProQ’ to enhance the milking technology module. It ensures improved serviceability, minimized system downtime, and lower maintenance cost.
In May 2021, Fullwood Packo announced the latest robotic technology ‘batch milking system, the M²erlin Meridian’ for flexible milking systems in the U.K. The newly introduced system is suitable for farms that have gazing platforms in order to minimize forage and also improves the milking time, labor, and overall environment. In May 2020, BouMatic introduced ‘The Gemini’, a milking robot that is ready to empower every size of dairy farms across the globe. It offers advantages such as, lower service cost, quick monitoring, and identification of health issues, a hose guidance system that provides appropriate hose position under the cow, and others. DeLaval launched its advanced VMS™ milking system V310 in November 2019 while Lely unveiled the Astronaut A5 milking robot in April 2018. Technical support is one of the major factors BouMatic is focusing on to provide its customers quick services in case of machine failures. Also, a team of certified service engineers is ready to help 24/7. Furthermore, various training programs are organized to widespread the importance of herd safety and dairy management.
