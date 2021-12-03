U.S. ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West Selected to Present Honors at the HTA Impact Gospel Awards in Nairobi, Kenya

World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West escorted on the Red Carpet at the HTA Impact Gospel Awards in Nairobi, Kenya

World Civility Ambassador Dr. Juma Nashon and World Civility Ambassador Winnie Joy at the HTA Impact Gospel Awards in Nairobi, Kenya

ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West presents the Online Content Influencer of the Year Award at the HTA Impact Gospel Awards in Nairobi, Kenya

World Civility Ambassadors Dr. Ruben West, Dr. Juma Nashon and Winnie Joy at the HTA Impact Gospel Awards in Nairobi, Kenya