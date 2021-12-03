Oral Mucositis Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence
The Global Oral Mucositis Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 8% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
— DataM Intelligence
Market Overview
Oral Mucositis (OM) is ulceration and irritation of the mucosal membranes within the mouth and throat. It is a commonplace side-impact and severe worry for patients receiving radiation and chemotherapy with head and neck cancer remedies. About 40% of chemotherapy and all radiation sufferers broaden oral mucositis. Serious OM headaches include intolerable ache and inflammation, the improved hazard of infections, malnutrition, dehydration, issue speaking, and elevated use of narcotics. If left untreated, these sores can result in life-threatening infections. Oral mucositis is recognized via numerous assessments, together with biopsy and fungal trying out. Antiseptic mouth rinses, pain killer medicines, water-soluble lubricating dealers, bland rinses, and mucosal coating dealers are a number of the goods used to treat OM.
Market Dynamics
The worldwide oral mucositis market increase is majorly driven by means of the growing incidences of head and neck cancer. The annual occurrence of HNC inside the U.S. And Europe is about one hundred fifty,000 and 750,000 cases globally. Approximately 60 to 70% of these sufferers will develop Severe Oral Mucositis (SOM). The facet results of radiation results and cytotoxic chemotherapy sellers on oral mucosa lead to oral mucositis. As in keeping with the National Institutes of Health estimates, over four hundred,000 patients are diagnosed with oral mucositis yearly inside the United States. With the growing occurrence of cancer sufferers globally, the marketplace for oral mucositis therapeutics is also developing. Hence, the demand for oral mucositis treatment is rapidly developing, that's predicted to power the marketplace to increase over the forecast period.
Besides, increasing clinical trials and the adoption of collaboration techniques are improving the oral mucositis therapeutics pipeline. As of March 2019, the oral mucositis therapeutics pipeline comprised greater than twenty capsules (further than 9 marketed tablets) in specific improvement ranges. In June 2020, Soligenix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical organization developing and commercializing merchandise to deal with rare diseases, has finished affected person enrollment in its Phase three DOM-INNATE look at for SGX942 (dusquetide) for the treatment of oral mucositis (OM) in head and neck most cancers (HNC) sufferers. With the enrollment completed, pinnacle-line effects are predicted in the fourth area of 2020.
Growing research to broaden new capsules for oral mucositis is also predicted to enhance market increase at some stage in the forecast length. For example, in May 2020, researchers at the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy have reformulated Suramin, a 100-year antique drug previously used to treat African drowsing illness, to fight oral mucositis and diabetic foot ulcers. This step forward improvement can benefit lots of sufferers whose present-day restoration options are either partially powerful or painful and invasive.
In July 2020, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, a scientific-stage biopharmaceutical organization, said studies into Brilacidin as a capability treatment for COVID-19. Brilacidin is being evaluated at a U.S. Regional Biocontainment Laboratory (RBL) and has always proven strong in vitro antiviral residences in opposition to SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus answerable for COVID-19.
However, the issuance of patents and long stringent approvals for products in the shape of offers and designations from regulatory bodies, along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), amongst others is a slowing down the market growth.
Market Segmentation
By Cause
Chemotherapy
Radiotherapy
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
By Treatment
Mouth Wash
Growth Factors
Low-level laser therapy (LLLT)
Cryotherapy
Others
By End-Users
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Oncology Centers
Research Institutes
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The oral mucositis market is highly competitive and consists of several major players and new players in the market. Some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market are EUSA Pharma Inc., Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Soligenix, Inc., Sunstar Suisse SA, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ltd., Amgen Inc., Bausch Health, EKR Therapeutics, Inc., Access Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eisai Inc., Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Moberg Pharma AB, among others. The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, contributing to the growth of the oral mucositis market globally. For instance,
In February 2019, Innovation Pharmaceuticals received a new patent for compounds for use in the treatment of oral mucositis. The patent covers methods for treating and/or preventing mucositis with one or more compounds or pharmaceutically acceptable salts.
