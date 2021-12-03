Submit Release
News Search

There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,371 in the last 365 days.

Top San Jose Officials Blast Bail Policies After Murder Suspects Released While Awaiting Trial

Mata, along with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen, expressed concern over the release of the homicide suspects under a new law that allows judges to grant zero cash bails for those who can’t afford to pay them. The California Supreme Court had ruled “the common practice of conditioning freedom solely on whether an arrestee can afford bail is unconstitutional.”

You just read:

Top San Jose Officials Blast Bail Policies After Murder Suspects Released While Awaiting Trial

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.