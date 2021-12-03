Rene Brunt, CEO and Founder of Ubunye, announces launch of DocVolante

CEO and Founder of Ubunye, Rene Brunt, announces DocVolante launch

EDENVALE, JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

With roots planted over a decade ago, Ubunye has evolved and established itself as a pioneering Software-As-A-Service (SAAS) provider. Our vision for the company was to enable smaller companies to automate and streamline their processes, as most of the products on the market only catered for big corporates.

Ubunye has a global footprint with established Partners and a credible customer base that allows us to position ourselves as a market leader in our industry.

Product overview

Award-winning ScannerVision™, the original name given to the main product, was primarily created to be integrated into multifunctional devices to give consumers add-on features beyond the default stock scanning functions of the device.

Aivika’s introduction in 2017 signaled the dawn of a new suite of services and advanced solutions aimed specifically at document workflow as opposed to scanning, thus allowing for the overall range of offered services to also include desktop and mobile devices, significantly increasing our customer base. Hence in 2018, the time had come for UBUNYE to be established. Meaning “Unity” in the ancient Zulu language, it was a fitting moniker that best reflected our clear and futureproof vision to integrate with multiple and cross-channel business applications with our pioneering document workflow product.

Now, with the release of DocVolante, we have established ourselves as an end-to-end solutions provider with ScannerVision™, aivika Capture Pro & aivika Mobile Client that offers a full feature set. We have fulfilled the needs of a business searching for the complete ‘Capture, Process, Store and Manage’ solution for all your paper and digital documents.

Strategy

One of Ubunye’s strategies is to enable small to medium enterprises to have the same opportunities to streamline their processes and enhance business efficiencies therefore we are very proud that our new product, DocVolante, is able to do that and it shows our commitment to being part of growing the South African economy as DocVolante is a proudly South African developed product.

As a global company with partners across the globe, we have the opportunity to leverage off their CSI initiatives and make a difference within their local communities. These initiatives strengthen our relationships with our partners and show our commitment to making a difference together.

At our launch event that was held on the 1st of December, we celebrated not only the launch of DocVolante but also the fact that we are now a proud partner of the NCCF. The Nashua Children Charity Foundation was established more than 16 years ago and assists over 15 000 children on a monthly basis. The Director of the NCCF, Helen Fraser, selectively chose MCK Special School that educates nearly 500 learners of which some are deaf, and others have learning disabilities, to receive 2 of the DocVolante licenses to assist the school to enhance and streamline their processes.

Reveal of DocVolante