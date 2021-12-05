Submit Release
News Search

There were 70 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,319 in the last 365 days.

Is 'Curb Appeal' Really That Important When Selling A Home? Yes - Here's Why

The concept of 'curb appeal' – that is, how your home appears when viewing from the curb

Is 'Curb Appeal' Really That Important When Selling Your Home

Real Estate Agent

Jeffrey Gilmore

The concept of 'curb appeal' – that is, how a home appears when viewing from the curb – is an important one, especially when selling a home.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is 'Curb Appeal' Really That Important When Selling A Home? Yes - Here's Why

When a buyer shops for or purchases a home what did they notice first? It's likely a certain aspect of the home's appearance, or perhaps some unique landscape feature? It could be the bright color of the freshly-painted door or the glossy sheen from the clean windows?

The concept of 'curb appeal' – that is, how a home appears when viewed from the curb – is an important one, especially when selling a home. Below we'll share why.

Give A Strong First Impression

The first impression that a home gives is one that will last. If the paint is fading or chipped, the siding is damaged, the roof is in disrepair or the gutters are hanging loose, what would a potential buyer think? It's safe to assume that if someone can't be bothered to pull the weeds in the garden or rake up the leaves that there may be other maintenance issues lurking.

Remember, the goal is to sell a home as quickly as possible and for the best price. If a house looks like it's in perfect shape from the outside, potential buyers will want to explore further.

Appeal To The Drive-By Buyers

Many potential home buyers won't bother connecting with a real estate agent or showing up to open house events. Instead, they'll drive by to get a feel for how the house and property look from the outside. Some might peer into your backyard or take a quick look around the lot as well. It's critical that a home appears in peak condition at all times during the sales process. If a curb appeal declines, a seller may end up losing out on a potential sale.

Set the Home Apart From The Neighbors

Contrast is another reason why focusing on a home's curb appeal is important. Potential home buyers will be comparing a house with others on the same street and across the neighborhood. If a house is the best-looking one on the block, it's more likely to sell for a high price than if it's the runt of the litter.

Our professional real estate team is always happy to share some more curb appeal tips. Give us a call at your convenience – we look forward to connecting.

Jeffrey Gilmore
Real Estate Professionals World Enterprise Marketing
+1 626-808-4826
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Is 'Curb Appeal' Really That Important When Selling A Home? Yes - Here's Why

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.