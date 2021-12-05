Is 'Curb Appeal' Really That Important When Selling A Home? Yes - Here's Why
The concept of 'curb appeal' – that is, how a home appears when viewing from the curb – is an important one, especially when selling a home.PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is 'Curb Appeal' Really That Important When Selling A Home? Yes - Here's Why
When a buyer shops for or purchases a home what did they notice first? It's likely a certain aspect of the home's appearance, or perhaps some unique landscape feature? It could be the bright color of the freshly-painted door or the glossy sheen from the clean windows?
The concept of 'curb appeal' – that is, how a home appears when viewed from the curb – is an important one, especially when selling a home. Below we'll share why.
Give A Strong First Impression
The first impression that a home gives is one that will last. If the paint is fading or chipped, the siding is damaged, the roof is in disrepair or the gutters are hanging loose, what would a potential buyer think? It's safe to assume that if someone can't be bothered to pull the weeds in the garden or rake up the leaves that there may be other maintenance issues lurking.
Remember, the goal is to sell a home as quickly as possible and for the best price. If a house looks like it's in perfect shape from the outside, potential buyers will want to explore further.
Appeal To The Drive-By Buyers
Many potential home buyers won't bother connecting with a real estate agent or showing up to open house events. Instead, they'll drive by to get a feel for how the house and property look from the outside. Some might peer into your backyard or take a quick look around the lot as well. It's critical that a home appears in peak condition at all times during the sales process. If a curb appeal declines, a seller may end up losing out on a potential sale.
Set the Home Apart From The Neighbors
Contrast is another reason why focusing on a home's curb appeal is important. Potential home buyers will be comparing a house with others on the same street and across the neighborhood. If a house is the best-looking one on the block, it's more likely to sell for a high price than if it's the runt of the litter.
